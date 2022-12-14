Dr. James G. Miller
TYLER — Dr. James G. Miller went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2022.
Jim was born on March 30, 1932 in Palestine, Texas to William Steven Miller and Elsie Herring Miller, and graduated from Palestine High School in 1950.
Jim attended the UT Dental School in 1958, graduating in 1962, and practiced dentistry in Tyler from 1962 to 2005. After he closed his practice, he did mission dentistry on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana, as well as at an orphanage in Moldova with a dental group from South Carolina, and later worked at the St. Paul Dental Clinic in Tyler alongside his friend, Dr. Brady Swinney.
Dr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ann Miller, and brother, William Steven Miller, Jr. He is survived by his sons, Jeffry Clark Miller, daughter-in-law Judy, James Gordon Miller, Jr., daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Erin Leigh Miller and Cody Evans, Blake Austin Miller, Aubrey Anne Miller, Alanis Rose Miller, Evan Leigh Manning and Larkin Grace Manning, as well as his sister Mary Catherin Murchison McCants of Houston.
A Memorial Service will be held in Chapel at Marvin Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service in the Marvin Methodist Church Chapel. In lieu of flower, donation may be made to Marvin Methodist Church and to Marvin Methodist Church missions.