Dr. James Franklin Barham
TYLER — Dr. James F. Barham, age 97, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Havana, Yell County, Arkansas, passed peacefully at home on July 14, 2021. He was born February 29, 1924, in Conway, Arkansas to the late Horace P. Barham and late Lila Beatrice (Carter) Barham. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ina Kay (Parks) Barham, his parents, and two brothers, H. P. Barham and Robert Oliver Barham. As a leap year baby, he celebrated 24 ¼ actual birthdays during his long and blessed life.
Foremost in his life, he was a Christian. He struggled, like everyone, but firmly believed in the expectation of Christ’s promise of everlasting life. Dr. Barham preached the Gospel of Christ since the early 1960’s, in various churches in Arkansas and Oklahoma and baptized many souls into the Body of Christ. He was the preacher at the churches in Havana, Waveland and Danville, among others.
He proudly served as a pilot and flight instructor in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, flying P-51 fighter aircraft.
Dr. Barham graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from State College of Arkansas (now U.C.A.) in 1948, and earned a Master’s Degree in education from East Texas State Teacher’s College in Commerce in 1957. He continued his studies in the field of education and earned a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from East Texas State Teacher’s College at Commerce (now Texas A & M at Commerce) in 1969. He was a proud Razorback fan until his last breath, though, if they weren’t playing Arkansas, he rooted for Texas A & M.
Dr. Barham touched many lives as an educator during his 45 plus year career, where he served in public school administration as principal and superintendent, and as a college professor and dean and administrator in several colleges in Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. When he retired from the field of education in 1995, he accepted appointment as a Deputy Sheriff of Yell County until he again retired at the age of 75 years.
He is survived by five children, Michael D. Barham and wife Laurie, of Tyler, Texas, James Patrick Barham and wife Gail, of Snead’s Ferry, NC, Kelly F. Barham and wife Angie, of Waveland, AR, Richard Kevin Barham and wife Tania of Charleston, AR, and Karen A. Crawford and husband Samuel of Tyler, TX. He is survived by fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and two expected great-grandchildren.