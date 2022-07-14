Dr. H. Mark Trammell
TYLER — On Friday, July 8th 2022, Dr. H. Mark Trammell, loving father, brother and son, passed away at the age of 58. Mark was born on November 20, 1963 in San Antonio, TX to Lee Roy and Rebecca Trammell. He graduated from T.K. Gorman High School in 1981 and then attended Tyler Junior College where he received an associates in art. He received his dental degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1989, and practiced general dentistry in Tyler, TX for 33 years. He raised his four children, Lee, Sean, Rachel and Katherine in Tyler.
Mark loved dentistry and helping his patients achieve healthy smiles. Mark loved his family and spending time with his kids and grandpups. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, BBQ, attending New Orleans Jazz Fest, and the Red Dirt Festival in Tyler. He also loved vacationing with his children on South Padre Island. He was known for his infectious smile, and his kind generous spirit.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy Trammell, and uncle, Phillip Trammell. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca of Tyler; his son, Lee of Manassas VA, his son, Sean and daughter-in-law, Erica of Kilgore, his daughter, Rachel of Dallas and daughter Katherine of Tyler. In addition to his sisters and brother-in-laws, Yvette and Clay Simpson of Tyler, Jessica and Freddy Hill of Tyler, and Marie and Brad Gordon of Irving. As well as multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him well. Rosary and Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14th at Lloyd James Funeral Home at 6:00pm. Funeral and Mass will be held on Friday July 15th at The Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul at 10:00am. Flowers or donations may be sent to 1516 Kensington Dr, Tyler TX 75703.