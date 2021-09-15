Dr. George Waite Weilepp
FLINT — George Waite Weilepp, age 90, of Flint, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. George was born on Friday, July 31, 1931 in East Orange, New Jersey.
Dr. George was an Orthopedic surgeon. His practice of 33 years was in the Bay area of California. George was also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army serving as an orthopedist during the Korean war.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; and his two children, Dr. Anne Weilepp, Steven Weilepp, and his stepson, James Marks; and four granddaughters, Hannah Marks, Caroline Marks, Sarah Alchemy and Grace Alchemy.
A private memorial service with military honors and burial following, was held for Dr. George W. Weilepp, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.