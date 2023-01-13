Dr. Gene W. Whitsell
TROUP — Dr. Gene Whitsell, 84, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. He was born on April 9, 1938, in Clarksville, Texas to the late Wayne and Artema Whitsell.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the First Methodist Church in Troup with The Rev. Mike Cline officiating. Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, January 13, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Gene was a graduate of Clarksville High School, North Texas State University and East Texas State University in Commerce. During his career in education, he served as a middle school teacher/coach, Title 1 Coordinator, a high school assistant principal, a junior high school principal, and a high school principal. He was a superintendent for over 25 years. His career took him to Carroll ISD in Southlake, Clarksville ISD, Troup ISD, and Canadian ISD.
After enlisting in the United States Navy, Gene married Carol Ann Essary in Clarksville, Texas on December 22, 1962. He was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia where they lived until his discharge in 1966. Gene and Carol returned to Texas where he continued his career in education. He loved his horses, reading, and other hobbies throughout his life that included riding broncs, and flying his airplane. He enjoyed attending all school activities. He was especially proud that he had a grandson, Corbin, who was a member of the State Champion Golf team.
Gene had a calling to be a true servant leader. In 1994 he joined forces with Chuck Osborn and Sonja Rountree to create The Troup Education Foundation. Chuck and Sonja worked diligently, and with the help of others Gene’s vision has been realized. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded $363,000 to 318 students. He served the citizens and businesses of Troup for over 15 years as the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. He served the Church in various capacities including Chairman of the Administrative board. He was also very active for many years in the Troup Community Food Pantry. He served on the Cameron J. Jarvis Municipal Library Board, the Blackjack Water Supply Board, and Vice President of the Troup ISD Board of Trustees. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, past member of the UIL Legislative Council, and a past President of the Troup Volunteer Fire Department. In 2017 He and Carol were recognized by the Chamber of Commerce as Citizens of the Year. In 2019 He and Carol received the Troup ISD Lifetime Achievement Award. The plaque reads, “The greatest achievement of the human spirit is to live up to one’s opportunities and make the most of one’s resources.”
-Luc de Clapiers
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Carol, son Michael Whitsell and wife Juli of Greenville, daughter Shannon Dettle and husband Martin of Dalhart, John Whitsell and wife Amanda of Chandler, and a sister Brenda Harvey of Clarksville. Grandchildren are Colton Whitsell and wife Corrine, Carleigh Whitsell, Corbin Whitsell, Lizzy Chambers, Austin Chambers and wife Lauren, Emily Whitsell, Parker Dettle, Bailey Dettle, McKaelyn Sleeper and husband David, and great granddaughter Jones Blaire Chambers and great grandson Solomon Sleeper. There are also cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved very much.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Memorials may be made to the Troup Education Foundation, P. O. Box 125 or First Methodist Church, 202 E. Duval, Troup, 75789