Dr. Gary Fitzgerald
PALESTINE — Services for Dr. Gary Fitzgerald age 78 of Palestine will be Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. in Crawford Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Bratz and Pastor Kevin Otto officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey & Foster.
Gary was born June 30, 1944 to Buel and Orell Mays Fitzgerald. He was a United Methodist pastor since he was 19 years old. Gary loved to read and was a big fan of the Baylor Bears. He adored his brother, Randy, and together they raised cattle on their family farm near Elkhart.
In 2013 Gary married Susan whom he called Angel Girl. They enjoyed almost nine very happy years together.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hanak Fitzgerald and her family; his brother Dr. Randy Fitzgerald wife Karen and her family.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at Palestine Dialysis Center who took such good care of Gary.
Memorials in memory of Gary may be made to Westwood United Methodist Church, 148 Private Rd 6990, Palestine, Tx 75801.
