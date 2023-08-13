Dr. Gary D. Boyd
TYLER — Dr. Gary Boyd passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Tyler. He was born March 1, 1955, in Paris, TX to Dorothy and Terrell Boyd.
We honor the memory of Gary. He is remembered by many as a remarkable and compassionate physician whose impact extended far beyond his medical practice. Those closest to him remembered his warmth as a friend, unwavering love and support as a husband and father, deep devotion as a son and brother, and undeniable joy as “Poppie”. His indomitable spirit and caring essence have left an enduring mark on countless lives. We are privileged to have shared many joyous moments with him, learning from a brilliant physician, devoted father, and affectionate husband. As he finds peace in the embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we hope to carry on his legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication that will forever shine.
We love you “Dad,” “Poppie,” “Gary Don,” “G-Money,” “Dr. Boyd,” “G” ... and we will miss your enormous presence in all our lives.
Pallbearers will be Jason Boyd, Justin Williams, Justin Wright, Shannon Boyd, Jordan Boyd, Matt Hanley, Brian Boyd, and Cody Boyd. Honorary pallbearers are Alan Boyd, Craig Boyd, Brad Pace, Rob Pierson, Jay Matthews, Phillip Marsh, Culberson “Cully” Boren, Michael “Micky” Park, and Neil Adelman.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Services be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Flint Baptist Church with Rev. Park Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations at one of the following in Gary’s name: The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701(www.hospiceofeasttexas.org), Wounded Warrior Project, 4550 Post Oak Pl Dr., #100, Houston, TX 77027 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org), Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, 2035 S. Collegiate Dr., Paris, TX 75460 (www.rrvvm.org), or Nicholas Pet Haven, 12903 State Hwy 155, Tyler, TX 75703 (www.nicholaspethaven.org).