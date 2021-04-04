Dr. F. Lannom Smith
TYLER — Dr. F. Lannom Smith passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 26th, 2021. Born Frank Lannom Smith on July 8, 1934 in Atlanta, GA to Ethel and Wilburn S. Smith, he is preceded in death by parents and his older brother, Wilburn S. Smith Jr. Lannom grew up in Georgia during post-depression years. His father was a Baptist preacher and the family raised as many as 500 chickens to make ends meet. His love of animals and pets continued as he always had either a Siamese cat or other breed, a dog or two, and various other less conventionally domesticated animals from fowl to ferrets.
In his youth he enjoyed and excelled in high school and college sports including football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. His love of music began early, as he enjoyed listening to the radio and playing the coronet.
Lannom used the G.I. Bill to obtain much of his education, which included his B.S. degree in English from Emory University in Atlanta, Masters degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and his PHD from the University of Pennsylvania. He taught at Penn State and worked on his doctorate while he lived in Philadelphia, PA. In 1973, Lannom began work at UT Tyler as a professor in the English Department where he enjoyed teaching American and World Literature, Shakespeare and other classics. He later served as Dean of Liberal Arts, before retiring in 2001. He remained an avid reader throughout his days and had a collection of books that he cherished. He enjoyed music and musicals but had the greatest love and appreciation for opera. After retirement, he and his wife, Helen, enjoyed attending various opera performances whenever there was an opportunity.
Lannom especially enjoyed family travels to destinations with natural attractions, such as the Florida beaches, Arkansas’ Ozarks, and Rocky Mountains. Lannom enjoyed a dual celebration of his 80th and his granddaughter, Ella’s, 1st birthdays when his children took him to the Florida Keys. There he was able to go snorkeling in the ocean and spend a day at The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, one of his favorite author’s.
He was never without a sense of humor as long as there was a pun, dry wit, or a dash of sarcasm included.
Lannom is survived by his wife, Helen Smith; son, Lannom A. Smith and wife, Jeanne; daughter, Kristen Smith; daughter, Haley Simpson; daughter, Hadley Montgomery and husband, Paul. Grandchildren include Olivia, Sydney, and Walker Montgomery, and Ella and Micah Smith.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler, Texas for the excellent care Lannom received during his final days.
If desired, memorials may be made to S.P.C.A. of East Texas, Andrews Center, or the Metropolitan Opera. A celebration of Lannom’s life is pending. For information, you may email (Lannruns@yahoo.com).
