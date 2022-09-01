Dr. Don Martin O’Neal
TYLER — Dr. Don Martin O’Neal, age 75, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. He was born to Mr. Martin Anding O’Neal Jr. and Ms. Wilma Yeats on Wednesday, April 16, 1947, in Dallas, Texas. Don was a caring physician in Sulphur Springs and the East Texas area for 40 years. Don was a loving and thoughtful man and leaves his loved ones with unforgettable memories. He will be sincerely missed by his family, devoted friends and patients, and all the wonderful individuals who knew and loved him.
Visitation: Thursday, September 1st, 2022 @06:00 PM to 08:00 PM
Restland Funeral Home
13005 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75243
Memorial Service: Friday, September 2nd, 2022@ 10:00 AM (CST)
Laurel Land Memorial Park
6300 S. RL Thorton Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations, in Don’s name, to:
Methodist Children’s Home
1111 Herring Avenue,
Waco, TX 75708
Phone: 800-853-1272