Dr. Clyde A. Weaver
TYLER — Services for Dr. Clyde A. Weaver, 77, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Whitehouse United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Thomas and Rev. Trey Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Dr. Weaver passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Tyler. He was born September 25, 1943 in Jasper to Clyde and Esper Weaver.
Clyde graduated from Alto High School in 1962. He lettered in many sports all four years of high school with football being his all time favorite and the one he excelled at most. Upon graduating high school, he attended Stephen F. Austin State University where he graduated top 3 percent of his class and was recognized as a member of Beta Beta Beta Collegiate Honor Society. He then went on to graduate from the University of Texas in Houston Dental Branch in 1970 and graduated with his Masters in Orthodontics in 1972. Dr. Weaver practiced Orthodontics in Tyler and Whitehouse for 38 years. He also served on the Board of Directors at City National Bank in Whitehouse and was a longtime active member of East Texas Dental Society. Clyde served on the School Board of Whitehouse ISD, City Council of Whitehouse, and was President of East Texas Chapter of NRA. Dr. Weaver was a member of Tyler Gun Club and a longtime member of Whitehouse United Methodist Church.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Janet Sue (Keep) Weaver; son, Chad Weaver and wife Jerrie Weaver of Troup and their children, Hunter and Mckenzie; daughter, Shelly Bassett of Longview and her children, Drew and Peyton; son, Cody Weaver and wife Tay Weaver of Athens and their children, Kole, Zeb, and Roan; daughter, Danica Hallmark and husband Will Hallmark II of Palestine and their children, William “Tripp” Hallmark III and Trinity; brother, Dr. Daniel Weaver and wife Leta Ann of Nacogdoches; nieces, Allyson Crow and husband Jeff of Dallas and Ashley Blurton and husband Mike of Dallas; great-nieces and nephews, Daniel Crow, Ann Holland Crow, Carter Blurton and Brynn Blurton all of Dallas; and Morris the cat.
Pallbearers will be Brad Humphries, Brian Humphries, Lionel Clouatre, JC Hendrix, Tyson Hughes and Brent Turner.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
A special thanks to Dr. Gerard, Dr. Augustus, Cindy, Penny and all the wonderful doctors and healthcare providers throughout Clyde’s journey. Much appreciation and gratitude for his caregivers, Crystal, Essie, Julia and Keshea.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
