Dr. Blake George Sinclair
TYLER — Services for Dr. Blake George Sinclair, 59, of Tyler will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Dr. Sinclair passed away Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, in Tyler. He was born May 22nd, 1962 in Baker, OR to Bill Oliver and Vannah Sinclair.
Blake served as a green beret in the US Army and went on to become a dental practitioner after graduating from UT Health School of Dentistry. He lovingly served the dental community in East TX for 28 years.
Blake was preceded in death by his sister, Kari Sinclair, and his grandparents, Pauline and George Alex.
He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Heather Sinclair, daughters, Brooke Dreier, Brittany Phillips, and Taylor Sinclair. As well as his sons, Alex Sinclair, Kingston Sinclair, and Haydn Fleming. Also, his parents, Vannah Sinclair and Bill Oliver, brother, Gus Diamond, and 3 beautiful grandchildren, Nash Phillips, Lucy Dreier, and Cooper Dreier.
If desired, memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, Marin Men’s Group, or Mentor Warnor Mans Bootcamp.
He loved his family, friends, and his dental practice.
He was passionate about fitness and an avid car fanatic.