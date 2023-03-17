Dr. Aubrey D. Sharpe
TYLER — Services for Dr. Aubrey D. Sharpe, 78, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Rohn Boone officiating at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Dr. Sharpe passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 in Tyler. He was born October 4, 1944 in Miami (Florida) to Willam Gibson Sharp and Ila Mae Sharp.
Aubrey was a member of the Tyler Chamber of Commerce, and the “Man About Town” for BScene Magazine and Tyler Today Magazine. He first graduated from East Texas Baptist University, then received a Doctorate from North Texas University. He held the position of Dean of the School of Continuing Studies and Technical Administrator of the West Campus for Tyler Junior College, and was working for the United Way of Smith County upon his passing.
Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, Willam Gibson Sharp and Ila Mae Sharp; and his sister, Patricia Petersen. He is survived by his loving family including his devoted wife, Linda Sharpe; brother, Willam Sharpe, Jr.; nephews, Michael Sharpe (Dawn), David Sharpe (Monica), Dean Furrer and Ronnie Sharpe, Jr. (Lynn); and nieces, Rebecca Furrer, Heather Baker (Taylor), and Michelle Sharpe.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Hawkins, Sam and Marsha Wells, Bill Nowell, John Gaston, Rick Eltife, Blair Blackburn, Bernard Gautier, Allen Reed, and Juan Meja.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Way of Smith County, 911 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.uwsmithcounty.org); Humane Society of Tyler, County Road 386, Tyler, TX 75708 (www.petsfurpeople.org); and St. Paul Children’s Services, 1358 E. Richards St., Tyler, TX 75702 (www.stpaulchildren.org).