Douglas Rayford Hardeman
FLINT — Douglas Rayford Hardman was born August 30, 1945 and left this world on February 18, 2023 to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
He was athletically gifted and played many sports growing up, finally concentrating on baseball. He played many positions, but when he began pitching it became his strength. He received a full scholarship from Allen Military Academy, located in Bryan, TX. After his two years there (it was a junior college) the draft for Vietnam knocked on his door. Rather than going into the Army, he chose to enlist into the Air Force. He played every sport they were involved in, on the island of Kyushu, located in Japan. After his four obligations ended, he came back home and finished his four-year bachelor’s degree on the VA plan. He went to work for an insurance company in Fort Worth, TX as a sales manager. In 1974, as he was playing in a softball tournament, he suffered a major stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed. That left him unable to continue his employment. He spent his remaining time on earth being faithful to the Lord and his church, Trinity Lutheran, in Tyler, TX.
He was predeceased by his father; N.J. Hardeman, his mother; Ella Mae (Reinke) Hardeman, brother; Noel Hardeman. He leaves behind a sister; Glenda Tomison and her husband Charles, brother; Ralph Hardeman, nephew; Steven Hardeman and wife Claudia, niece; Kristen Hardeman, nephew; Clint Hardeman and wife Dia, niece; Amy Kohl, niece; Angel Duncan and husband Tony. Great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew.
His funeral will be Saturday February 25, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 2001 Hunter Street Tyler, TX. Arrangements are being handled by Beaty Funeral Home from Mineola, TX, there will be no visitation prior to the service.
His family wishes to express their appreciation for his care the last two and a half years and Providence Park Rehab and skilled nursing facility, especially Drenda Johnston and Stephanie Evers.