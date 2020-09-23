Douglas Lynch

Doug was born alongside his twin sister, Lynda, on November 2, 1942, in Tyler, Texas. This came as a pleasant surprise to the happy parents as they were not expecting twins. Doug’s journey with Christ began at Tyler’s Glenwood Methodist Church where he was an active member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. His service to others began as a cub scout, continued onto boy scouts and after his graduation from Robert E. Lee High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country aboard the USS Bennington in 1964.
Ten years later on May 17, Doug married Jackie and they began their life’s journey. Along this journey Doug stepped into the role of father to Jackie’s two daughters, Belinda and Misty. Careers took them from Texas to Oklahoma and New Mexico before settling back in Oklahoma with the birth of his daughter, Laurie in 1980. Doug’s career progression relocated the family back to Texas where they found a home and became active members at First Baptist Church of Spring Forest. Doug led the choir, taught Sunday school and served as the treasurer, until his retirement from Spring ISD in 2009. Doug and Jackie were excited to retire in Tyler, which reunited him with his sister in the same town. They found the perfect house with a view on a small lake and were led to become members of Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Doug’s gift of service continued at this church as the head usher, supervisor of the Lord’s Supper and adult Sunday School Teacher. The congregation was blessed with his ability to share his God-given gift of singing during worship. His family also enjoyed this gift on many occasions.
Other gifts he shared with family were his love of fishing, winning at horseshoes and playing other games. While catching fish brought a smile to his face, teaching his grandchildren to fish, and seeing their smiles, was what brought him the most joy. Family members often raced at gatherings to have Doug on their team for horseshoes and washers. He often shot the moon and put in the last “hidden” puzzle piece. After retirement, his love for working in the yard bloomed, as he enjoyed his riding lawn mower. He also found time to enjoy travels with his brother, sister, and family friends.
Although retired, he still enjoyed working part time at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, serving as treasurer of the Hidden Hill Lake POA, and enjoying his morning coffee with his love, Jackie, sitting on the back porch watching birds and squirrels. He could often be found reading and studying the Bible or practicing a new hymn. His service to his family, church, community and country will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey Edward and Annie Laurie Lynch. Left to cherish many wonderful memories are his wife of 46 years, Jackie Lynch of Tyler, Texas; children Belinda Tompkins and husband Ty of Chandler, Tx, Misty Yarotsky and husband Steve of Friendswood, Tx, Laurie Pierrel and husband Nicholas of Spring, Tx; 8 grandchildren Jaclyn, Josh, Paige, Wayne, Jacobi, Tricia, Marshall, and Madeline; great-grandchildren Emory, Karson and Rylee; Brother Richard Lynch and wife Barbara of Greenville, SC, twin sister Lynda Eichler of Tyler, Tx; and several nieces and nephews
A visitation for Doug will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Little Elm Cemetery in Frisco, Tx.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made Woodland Hill Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.