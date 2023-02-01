Douglas Lloyd Williams
ARP — Douglas L. Williams was born July 27, 1935 in Smith County Texas; he joined Jesus on January 27, 2023.
Doug was a committed Christian, loving the Lord, his family and Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Director, Deacon, and a Sunday School Teacher. He also traveled to Brazil, Mexico and Ecuador to share his love of Christ through construction projects and VBS. He retired from United Technology Corp. after 42 years of service.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023, 2PM at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church with family visitation following.