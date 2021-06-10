Douglas Lee Fairchild
TYLER — Services for Douglas Lee Fairchild, 76, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating.
Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Douglas passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at home with Hospice.
He was born January 7, 1945 in Bogalusa, LA. to Wiley and Iva Jeanette Penton Fairchild.
He was a retired truck driver and loved old rock and roll. Doug was a Christian and wanted the first person he saw in Heaven to be Jesus.
Douglas was preceded in death by infant son Robert Fairchild, his parents, two brothers, Orvis Lott and Wiley Fairchild II, and two sisters, Genelle Qualls and Arnette Bozeman, three nieces and one nephew and his Beloved stepmom, Mary Fairchild.
He is survived by his wife Cozetta Cheryl Fairchild, brothers Douglas Fairchild (Pat) and Howard Fairchild, numerous nieces and nephews and other family members. And his constant pet/companion Rowdy Lee.
Pallbearers will be C. J. Tuttle, Chase Scruggs, Robert White, Dakota Bubrick, Levi Lott, Shelby Lott, Dennis Bragg and Dakota White.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude, Shriner ‘s Hospital and Hospice of East Texas
