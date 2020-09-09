Douglas Elias Baker

Mr. Baker passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Whitehouse. He was born August 9, 1942 in Ranger, WV to Mathew Baker and Garnet Chaney Baker.
Douglas graduated from Ranger High, Ohio State University and the Texas State Highway Patrol Academy. He held the position of President/Owner of his many companies including oil, gas, ranches, real estate, timber and other interest.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Hilbert, Chuck and Ralph Baker.
He is survived by his family including his loving wife of 55 years, Anna Baker; son, Brian Baker and his wife Violet Baker as well as his son, Brant Baker and his wife Katrina Baker. He is also survived by his wonderful grandchildren, Dawson Baker, Naomi Baker, Fiona Baker, Nigel Baker, Emily Childress and Tessa Childress; and his sisters, Lois Moore and Avanelle Price.
Pallbearers will be Virgil Peyton and Brian Baker. Honorary pallbearer will be Brant Baker.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September, 12, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, donations may be made to Brian Baker, 13400 CR 2134, Whitehouse, TX 74791.