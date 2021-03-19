Douglas E. Billingsley
TYLER — Douglas E. Billingsley of Tyler was born March 11, 1962 and entered eternal life on March 15, 2021. He was 59 years old.
A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Meador Cemetery in Jacksonville. Blayke Holsome will officiate. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Nancy (Shaw) Billingsley; pop, Carl Shaw; and brothers, Tubby Edwards and J.R. Billingsley.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mona Billingsley of Tyler; adopted sons, James and Junior Sullivan of Atoka, TN; and siblings, Kathy Billingsley of Greenville, TX, Winnie Billingsley of Flint, Jerrie Sue Bailey and husband Robert of Amarillo, David Billingsley and wife Carolyn of Brighton, TN and Cissie Sullivan of Covington, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are James Sullivan, Junior Sullivan, Caleb Bailey, D.J. Bush, Daniel Badillo and Gerald Bain.
