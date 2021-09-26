Douglas “Doug” Deweerdt
WHITEHOUSE — A viewing and visitation for Douglas Deweerdt, 61, of Whitehouse, TX, will be held on Monday, September 27th, 2021from 6:00-7:30 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E. Front. St. in Tyler. Open to the public come and go as you wish.
Doug Deweerdt passed away on September 15th 2021.
Doug was born in Iowa, November 20th to Gladys & Robert Deweerdt.
Doug’s passion was fishing, and always has been. He loved to take his son Austin fishing when he was little. Doug was a fun, happy soul with a huge heart that loved everybody. But one little person stole his heart from the day he was born, his grandson, Koen.
Doug is survived by Austin, Kayla and Koen Deweerdt, Aaron Phelps; his, parents Gladys Deweerdt and Carol and Robert Deweerdt and his brother, Tom Deweerdt.
If desired, memorials may be made to Austin Deweerdt.
