Doug Kindle
GARDEN VALLEY — Military graveside services for Doug Kindle, 75, California, formerly of Texas are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Wednesday June 9, at Garden Valley Cemetery with Dr. Shelby Davidson officiating.
Doug passed away on February 3, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
Douglas Barefield Kindle was born September 28, 1946 in Miami, Florida to the late Melvin Edward Kindle and Trini Beth Barefield Kindle. He had been a resident of Long Beach California for 2 years. He was a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Survivors include his siblings, Bud Kindle of Quitman, Pamela Kindle of Florida, Debbie Friedman of West Palm Beach, Florida, Arthur “Scooter” Kindle of Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.