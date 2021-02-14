Dorraine Louise Seamands
TYLER — Dorraine Louise Seamands, 92, passed away peacefully at her residence at Meadow Lake on January 17, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. There will be a private family service and at a later date a Celebration of her life.
Dorraine was born in St. John, Antigua March 4, 1928 to William and Olga Abbott. She grew up on the island of Antigua and later met the love of her life Charles Seamands of El Reno, OK. They were married 65 years and traveled the world together throughout his career in the military. She was a life-long member of the Catholic Church. She loved the ocean and spent countless hours in the water snorkeling and collecting shells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, “Chuck”. She is survived by three children, Son, Edward of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Charlene of Oklahoma and son, Michael and his wife, Kerri of Tyler, Texas; her two grandsons, Jorden and his wife, Sarah and Byron and his wife, Ashley and granddaughter, Hayden Seamands; two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan; and by her favorite sister, Janice Bell of Hamilton, Bermuda.
The family would be grateful for donations to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Tx. 75701.
