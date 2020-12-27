Dorothy Stohn Kiermaier

After her children were married, she worked at a local bank. Being her son and son-in-law were both career Air Force officers, she visited many Air Force installations throughout the world.
In 1978 she moved to Florida to help her mother and became active in St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church where she was ordained as an Elder. Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert G. (Dottie) Kiermaier of Arp, TX; her daughter, Carol Lynne (Mike) Leuty of Federal Way, WA; Five grandchildren: Janine (Tony) Perrotti of Maple Valley, WA, John and Heather Leuty of Federal Way, WA, Nicole (Steve) Batzer of Bailey, CO, Jami (Ryan) McLemore of Frisco, TX; and three great-grandchildren: Evan, Leo and Carley of Bailey, CO. In 2006 she decided to move to Tyler to be closer to family.
Her ashes will be scattered in the Memory Garden at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Florida at a later date. Finally, the family wants to sincerely thank the Hampton’s Assisted Living Center and especially Choice Hospice for their loving and compassionate care and support.