Dorothy Stewart Jarvis
TYLER — Memorial services for Dorothy Jean Jarvis, 87, of Tyler, will be held at a later date, preceded by a private graveside service at Williams Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Bloodsworth officiating.
Live well, laugh often, and love much defines the life of Dorothy Jarvis, who passed on to a greater life on August 2, 2020. She was born October 3, 1932 to her father George W. Stewart and her mother Etta Garrett Stewart.
Dorothy was a dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 60 years. After retiring as a fourth-grade teacher from Tyler ISD, she successfully managed Jarvis Interests, first with her husband, Ed, and then independently for several years.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed Jarvis, with whom she shared 61 wonderful years; her parents, George and Etta Stewart; her brother, Roy Stewart; and her grandson Kyle Jarvis. Survivors include her son, Rodney Jarvis and wife Juanita; grandson, Roman Jarvis; great-grandson, Alister Jarvis; sister-in-law, Gay Locke and husband Bob; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy’s name to Bethel Baptist Church, 13108 St. Hwy. 64 E, Tyler, Texas 75707.
