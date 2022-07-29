Dorothy Smith Mayfield
TYLER — The Celebration of Life for our Beloved Shining Star, DOROTHY SMITH MAYFIELD, will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 12 pm. The celebratory service will be held at Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Marshall Johnson, officiating and Rev. Marcus Jackson serving as eulogist. FACE MASK RECOMMENDED - Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. She was born on February 14, 1961 and transitioned from this life to eternal life on July 20, 2022. Public viewing will be held on Friday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.