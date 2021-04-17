Dorothy Ruth Richardson Blackman
HOUSTON — A viewing will be held for Dorothy Blackman, 77, of Houston, TX, on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 3-6:00 pm at All Peoples’ Funeral Home, on Highway 6 in Rosharon, TX with Rev. Zeb Cantley officiating. Dorothy departed this life on April 7, 2021. She was born on April 23, 1943 to John Arthur and Jewel Thompson Richardson. Being the daughter of a farmer and rose grower, Dorothy learned early in life about hard work and perseverance. She united with Spring Creek BC in Tyler at an early age. She was a Christian woman always quoting bible scriptures and beliefs to her family and friends. She attended Old Dixie School, Emmett J. Scott High School and Texas College in Tyler. She retired from The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. In Houston, she met and married her life mate, Franklin Blackman. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a very humorous side and everyone loved to hear her family history stories.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Willie G. Richardson, sister Shirley Hutchinson. She is survived by her husband Franklin Blackman; daughter Candace Blackman Lewis; grandson Cameron Lewis; brother, John (Frances) Richardson; sisters, Rubie McCullough, Brenda (Zeb) Cantley, Eldoris Richardson, Marian (Joseph) Whetsell; special brothers-in-law, Booker Hutchinson and Glen Blackman; Blackman Family; cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Burial will be Monday, April 19 at 10:45 am, in the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX.