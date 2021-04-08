Dorothy Milbourn Reuland
TYLER — Dorothy Maud Milbourn Reuland died April 2, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born January 7, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, the second daughter of Frederick and Josephine Milbourn but lived most of her life in Tyler. She raised her five children here and built a home and a life in East Texas with her family and many friends. Dottie, as her friends called her, was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gwen Gorman, as well as her loving husband, John J. Reuland, who died in 1995. Since that time, she occupied herself keeping in touch with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping excursions with her many granddaughters and loved nothing more than giving to her family.
Dottie is survived by daughter, Leigh Lowell and her husband, David of Midland; son, John of Tyler, son, Robert of Fort Lauderdale, FL, daughter, Lauren Creasman and husband Scott of The Woodlands, and son, Kurt and wife, Sherri Reuland of Whitehouse, as well as eight granddaughters, one grandson, and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held Thursday, April 8 at Rose Hill Cemetery, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
