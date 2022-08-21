Dorothy Marie Kolle
SAN ANTONIO — Dorothy Kolle passed away on August 8, 2022, in San Antonio Texas. She was born on December 23, 1929, in Union City, TN to the late Arthur and Helen Rose. She graduated from Gradwohl in St. Louis, MO, and after completing her internship at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, TX began her career as a registered Medical Technologist. She married Darwin Kolle in 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX. They were married until his death in 2020 for 71 years.
Dorothy worked as a laboratory technologist for 40 years. She retired from Pathology Associates of Tyler in 1995.
She was an active member of Glenwood Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and enjoyed working with World Bible School.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by brothers Robert C. Rose, and James H. Rose. She is survived by a loving family including son Edwin Lynn Kolle and wife Liz, daughter Kerry Kolle Rutledge and husband Maitland Jr. Grandchildren Sage Kolle and wife Jessie, Forrest Kolle and wife Samantha, Maitland Rutledge III, and great granddaughters Evelyn Kolle and Emelia Kolle. Also, special nephew Graham C. Rose and special “resident grandson” Lane Allen.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Guiding Light Hospice, The Waterford at Thousand Oaks, and All Care for lovingly caring for Dorothy. A special thank you to Barbara Walker and Olga Barrera for your care at the end of her life.
Memorials may be made to Christian Homes & Family Services of East Texas or a charity of your choice www.christianhomes.com