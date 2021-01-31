Dorothy Mae Stout

Dorothy was a faithful servant to the Lord by teaching Children’s Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and cooking Wednesday night meals. She and her husband Charles, served for several years as chefs at various youth camps. Dorothy also known as MawMaw, enjoyed playing cards, baseball, and swimming with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Fox and husband Jim of Pittsburg; son, Tony Stout and wife Carol of Landenberg, PA; daughter, Dana Hymer and husband Mike of Tyler; daughter, Charlyn Harrel and husband Matt of Pittsburg; grandchildren, Angie Bowers and husband Ray, David Busbee and wife Beth, Jennifer Kennington and Toby McDaniel, Heather Jestis, Meredith Scudder and husband Christian, Casey Hymer and wife Hilary, Katie Gregg and husband Ryan, Ryne Harrel, Christopher Stout and wife Becca, and Abby Harrel; seventeen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Stout, daughter, Tracy Stout; parents Louis and Syble Brooks; granddaughters, Kristi Busbee, and Megan Stout; a sister, Barbara McDonald, and brother, Jimmy Brooks.
A Private Family Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene in Pittsburg with Bro. James Jordan officiating. There will be a public Graveside service held at 12:00 P.M. at Macedonia Cemetery in Pittsburg. Family request that anyone in attendance at the Graveside to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in her memory to Cypress Basin Hospice P.O. Box 544, Mt. Pleasant, Texas 75456-054.