Dorothy Lorene Peay
TYLER — Funeral services for Dorothy Peay, 89, of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Bristow officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
A second funeral service for Ms. Dorothy is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Jones Funeral Chapel in Morgantown, Kentucky. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Chapel.
Mrs. Peay passed away on January 12, 2023, in Tyler.
Dorothy Lorene (Green) Peay was born on February 25, 1933, in Provo, Kentucky, the daughter of Pauline (Green) White. She married Clell Peay on August 18, 1956, and together welcomed their children, David, Timothy, and Paula. Dorothy was an incredible businesswoman, spending over 35 years with General Electric in Louisville, Kentucky, and with Trane in Tyler. After her retirement, she began working with her son at Locksmith Services of Tyler, where she was dubbed the “Safe Lady.” Dorothy was a salesperson and comptroller at the locksmith shop for 25 years. In her free time, you could find Dorothy and her husband Clell shopping estate sales and flea markets for the perfect finds. She was talented at metal art and sewing and often sold her work at trades days from Texas to Kentucky. Dorothy loved to travel with her husband until his passing in 1998. All those who knew and loved her will remember her remarkable legacy.
She was preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Clell Peay; her son-in-law, Jim Duff; and her nephew, Tony White.
Survivors include her children, David Peay of Tyler, Timothy Peay and wife Jill of Big Sandy, Paula Peay of Krugerville; siblings, Billy White of Morgantown, Wuanita Holland and husband Darrel of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, Leroy White and wife Freda of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, Linda Geary and husband Roy of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; grandchildren, Trotter Duff, Bijou Duff; nieces and nephews, Rita Frames, Kenny Deweese, Lynn Young, Charlotte Clark, James White, Sarah Mayes, Phyllis Ingleheart, and Tammy Tooley.
Joel Igleheart, Kenny Deweese, James White, Jonathan Igleheart, Randall Reed, and Tommy Martin will serve as pallbearers for her services in Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, Ms. Dorothy has requested that you visit the locksmith shop in Tyler and purchase one of her safes. If you’re not in the market for one, please make donations to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75701.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home and Jones Funeral Chapel families.