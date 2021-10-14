Dorothy Kay (Dottie) Gregory Hall
TYLER — Dorothy Kay (Dottie) Gregory Hall passed away suddenly September 14, 2021 of a heart attack. Dottie was born July 3, 1946 in Tyler to parents Dorothy K. and Clifford Gregory. She attended Bell Elementary, Moore Junior High and Robert E. Lee High School, graduating in 1964. She attended Tyler Junior College and University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1968.
Dottie taught preschool for the past fifteen years at Oak Tree Academy, making certain her 4 year-old students mastered the skill of getting along with and being kind to others. Before returning to Tyler in 2008 to care for her mom, Dottie taught at Westlake United Methodist Preschool in Austin and Children of The Woodlands. She truly loved and was brilliant at bringing out the best in each of her students. Before finding her calling with kids, during her marriage, she wore many hats as a “Jill of all Trades” in their family pharmacy.
Dottie will be missed by the many kids she guided, and their parents. She leaves her daughters Erin Elizabeth Hall, Courtney Catherine Hall Giesinger, husband Ross, and the joy of Dottie’s life, grandson Henry Hall Giesinger; brother Don Gregory, wife Jeanie, sister Betty Lou Reardon, nieces and nephews Gavin Reardon, children Madeleine, Sean and Cole; Brian LaFontaine, daughter Gianna; Eric Gregory, wife Jamie, children Lily and Will; and Lauren Gregory, as well as the staff, teachers and students of Oak Tree Academy.
A gathering honoring Dottie will be held Friday, Nov. 26, 1pm at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2400 S Donnybrook, Tyler, 75702, followed by refreshments at 1:45pm at 905 Trenton Drive, 75703.