Dorothy Johnson
TYLER — Dorothy Johnson of Tyler Texas passed away peacefully Monday, April 19, 2021 in Tyler, TX, with her husband by her side.
Dorothy was born on December 17, 1935 in San Antonio,Texas. Dorothy loved bowling, and sports – especially the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers. She retired after a long career as a LVN Nurse. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; William Joseph Kretzer& Dorothy Rae Kretzer, brother, William Joseph Kretzer JR; and two daughters, Mary & Peggy.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Johnson, of Tyler, Texas; her daughter, Joyce (Jo) Meagher, of Lakehills, Tx and husband Ken; and her daughter Patricia Wilshire and her husband, Craig, of Allen, Texas; her sister Mary Francis of Goldthwaite, Texas; seven Grandchildren: Ashley and husband Garrett, Jennifer, Matt, Christopher, Amber, Mandy and husband Danny and Christy and husband Trevor. four Great-Grandchildren: Noah, Charley Grace, Kelsey and Caleb. three Great-Great-Grandchildren: Aiden, Kaison and Adelynn.
A graveside funeral service will be at the Cathedral InThe Pines Memorial Garden in Tyler, Texas, date is pending. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome in Dorothy’s name to: Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd Tyler, Texas 75701
