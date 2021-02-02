Dorothy Jean York
TYLER — Services for Dorothy York will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at Edom Cemetery.
Dorothy Jean Butler York was born November 30, 1942 in Tyler, Texas on the Bell Farm. Dorothy had been a resident of Tyler for 2 years, formerly living in Lindale. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Winnsboro and worked in real estate for many years.
Mrs. York passed away at the age of 78 on January 30, 2021 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Travis York; parents, Coy & Emily Gandy Butler; sisters Ruth Wood and Anne Doris Vines; and brother, Delton “Sonny” Butler.
Survivors include her children David York and Julie Adams; sisters, Emma Clayton, Betty Williams and Carolyn Guthrie; grandchildren, Austin York, Zachary York, Emily York, Sam Pettyjohn, and Kate Adams; two great-grandchildren, Natalie York and Harley York.
Pallbearers will be Austin York, Zachary York, Tony Sauceda, Samuel Pettyjohn, Steve Butler, and Matthew Butler.
