Dorothy Fae Ralson Campbell
FLINT — Dorothy Fae Ralson Campbell left her earthly home Sunday morning, June 20, 2021, bound for the Promised Land.
Dorothy was born on April 19, 1933, in Dialville, Texas to AJ and Johnnie Ralson. Born into a family of eight children, blessed with strong Christian parents, Dorothy grew up surrounded by love, laughter and good old southern values. Dorothy married Ernest Alvin Campbell on July 16, 1952, in Bullard Texas. They established their home and raised their family in Flint Texas. Dorothy was a homemaker and loving mother to her three children. After her children reached school age. She went to work at Tyler Bank and Trust for sixteen years. The next sixteen years were with Meals on Wheels where she served lunches to the senior citizens of Bullard and prepared lunches to be delivered to homebound seniors. Over the years she had also provided childcare for some of her great nieces and nephews and other children in the community. Her devotion and giving nature was shared generously with all whose lives she touched. She was a member of Flint Baptist Church and also attended, on occasion, Flint Nazarene Church (now Flint Community Church.)
Dorothy is survived by one brother Clifton Ralson of Flint and three sisters Maxine Henderson of Ypsilanti MI, Verna Spencer of Bastrop, LA and Ethel Thomas of Matthews, NC., and sister-in-law Norma Jean Wagner of Carrollton. Two daughters Martha (Whitmer) Campbell of Flint and Rita Schmig (Robert Cheatham)of Troup, and one son Perry Campbell of Taylor. Two grandchildren John Torres-Whitmer and wife Melissa of Kyle and Teri Lynn Villafana and husband Agustin of Grapevine. Three great-great-grandsons Noah Torres-Whitmer, Joshua Torres-Whitmer and Micah Torres-Whitmer of Kyle. Numerous nieces, nephews greats and great-greats.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, AJ and Johnnie Ralson, infant son, Alvin Lynn Campbell, her husband of 31 years, Ernest Alvin Campbell, daughter-in-law, Jamie Kestler Campbell, granddaughter, Melissa Deanne Whitmer, two brothers, Maurice Ralson and JB Ralson, her best friend and sister-in-law, Judy Ralson, and one sister Pauline Carter.
Funeral services were held 10:00am Thursday June 24, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard with Dr. James Ralson presiding with a visitation beforehand. Private family graveside service was held at Flint Cemetery. Pallbearers were Randy Ralson, Ronnie Ralson, Mike Gallagher, John Torres-Whitmer, Joshua Torres-Whitmer and Micah Torres-Whitmer.
Dorothy was funny, feisty, always ready to play games, and pull pranks on any and everyone. We will miss her dearly until we are joined again in the Sweet By and By.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flint Cemetery Foundation, P O Box 109, Flint TX 75762.
