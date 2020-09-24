Funeral services for Dorothy “Dottie” Wood Till Terry will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Bro. Jerry Carroll officiating. Burial will follow at the Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup.
Dorothy was born in Rusk County to James and Opal Wood April 6, 1935. Dorothy attended New London School until she married Flynn Till on May 3, 1951. They moved to Leverett’s Chapel in 1959 where they raised four children, Karen Pepper of New London, Michael Till (deceased), Cheryl Till of Troup, and Richard Till (deceased).
Dorothy worked at Greg Laundry in Kilgore, Kroger of Longview and Emerald Bay Country Club of Lake Palestine. On June 28, 1975 Dorothy married Rudy Terry of Troup and celebrated 25 years of marriage until his passing on September 12, 2000.
Dorothy was a member of the Laird Hill Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and Savior and read her Bible daily. She was ready to join her Savior and always expressed her desire for others to be ready. She loved singing and was a fan of Country Music. Karaoke was a favorite passion as she sang many of her favorite traditional country songs. She was an avid collector of angels and her dogs Sugar and Lily were her prized possessions.
Dorothy is survived by daughters, Karen Pepper and husband Clifford of New London, Cheryl Till of Troup, grandsons, Joey Gunn and JoAnna of Leverett’s Chapel, Dakota Pepper of Liberty City, sister, Cathy Faulkner and husband Warren of Houston, brother, Bob Wood of Livingston, along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Dorothy will be forever remembered (Maw) and missed by her family, caregivers and friends, but is surely happy to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ where she has been healed from years of struggling with health problems related to several strokes. She’s walking with Jesus and loved ones, singing with the Angels and enjoying a quality of life that we can only imagine.
Pallbearers will be Joey Gunn, Clifford Pepper, Jimmy Fitzgerald, Scott Baker, Kevin Wood, Jimmy Wood and Samuel Burke.
Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Texas.