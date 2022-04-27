Dorothy “Dot” Ziegler Reed
TYLER — God took Dorothy from this earthly home to her heavenly, eternal home on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Graveside services for Dorothy “Dot” Reed, 97, of Tyler will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Rev. John Johnson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born October 16, 1924 in St. Louis, MO to Joseph O. and Mildred (Eitzman) Ziegler. She was preceded in death by her husband, James. W. Reed and her brothers, Warren and Kenneth Ziegler. She is survived by her loving family including her children: Donna (Gary) Duncan, Tyler, Debra (Bill) Lamb, Colorado Springs, and Janet (Keith) Hearn, Midlothian; grandchildren: Robert (Dayna) Duncan, Whitehouse, Jim Lamb, Colorado Springs, Julie (Mike) Foster, Colorado Springs, Erin (Doug) Roberts, Midlothian; and six great-grandchildren: Hudson, Reagan, Brecken, Seth, Clark, and Noah.
Dot enjoyed sewing, embroidery, oil painting, teaching Bible studies, game playing day with her ladies’ group, going on cruises all over the world with her husband, brothers, and their wives, making new friends, and in the last four years, enjoying the company of all of her friends at the Hampton’s in Tyler. Her biggest joy was reading her Bible every single day. She was a wonderful example of a Godly woman.
She will be missed by all who loved her.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 and Tyler Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 131573, Tyler, TX 75713.