Dorothy “Dot” Ekarius
TYLER — Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY. Lived in New Jersey and retired to Texas with her husband. Dorothy was an active member of the Whitehouse Eastern Star, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Edward J Ekarius. Her sons Bruce Ekarius, Chris Ekarius and daughter in law Michele Ekarius. Her daughter Barbara Carter and son in law Doug Carter. Grandchildren Brian Carter (Karlie), Tara Templeton (Aaron), Daniel Carter (Kayla), and Zachary Ekarius (Farhren). Great-grand children Ellarie Carter, Layten Carter, Powers Carter and Elijah Ekarius. Memorial service will be held in Toms River, NJ.