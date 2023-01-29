Dorothy Baird Bridges
FORT WORTH — Dorothy Baird Bridges, 98, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away January 11, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on December 26, 1924 to Parker and Maude Baird. She grew up in Madison, Wisconsin with her two brothers. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority while attending the University.
Dorothy met her husband, Dr. Ben F. Bridges on a blind date, and they soon married in 1954. They moved to Tyler, Texas in 1955 where he was in private practice for 50 years in internal medicine. They were blessed with 2 children, Amy Bridges Glasgow and James Ford Bridges.
Dorothy was actively involved in Tyler society. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. Some of her associations include the Tyler Museum of Art; past President of the Festival Garden Club; Robert E. Lee PTA; Smith County Medical Society Alliance; Friends of the Arts - UT Tyler; Quid Nunc Literary Club; Women’s Symphony League of Tyler; and the Junior League of Tyler. Dorothy was a board member of Stewart Blood Bank, East Texas Hospice, and Memorial Garden of Christ Episcopal Church. Her hobbies included tennis, mahjong, and bridge.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ben F. Bridges, her parents, Parker and Maude Baird, and brothers, Karns Baird and Don Baird.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Amy Glasgow and husband Walter. She is also survived by her son Jim Bridges and his wife Courtenay. She had two grandchildren, Sam and Claire Bridges whom she adored.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospiceofeasttexas.org; tylermuseum.org; smithcomed.org.