Dorothy Ann Harrison Bickerdike
TYLER — Dorothy Ann Harrison Bickerdike (Ma), (Aunt Dot), age 88 made her final journey May 20, 2023 in Tyler Texas. A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, James Eugene Bickerdike, her father Leon Earl Harrison, mother-Vada Lee Murphy Harrison and brother Douglas Harrison. She is survived by Susan Lynn Bickerdike Phillips, daughter. James (Jim) Randall Bickerdike, son and wife Billie Abernathy Bickerdike. Grandsons, Benjamin Phillips, Matthew Phillips, Hunter Bickerdike and Taylor Bickerdike. And seven great grandchildren. Nan Baker, sister of Michigan. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. She married James Bickerdike on May 24, 1951. After more than 40 years of dedicated, professional and unwavering service to the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s retail advertising department, Dorothy Bickerdike’s valued record was recognized as a Sales Associate of the Year Award in her honor. The fun Dorothy injected into the workplace was renowned whether it was manifested in her sharing a treasure from her famous “funny file” or sharing a good joke. Her infectious laughter was often heard during work days in the retail department. Dorothy Bickerdike’s “no complaints” and “can do” attitude, spirit of teamwork and cooperation, and always accepting challenges with measurable solutions are truly worthy characteristics any business owner would genuinely relish. Her work performance and professionalism were exemplary in every respect and therefore worthy of imitation and remembrance. Proverbs 31
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7925 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 1140, Tyler, Texas 75703