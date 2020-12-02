Dorothea Bradford
LEAGUE CITY, FORMERLY OF TYLER — Services for Dorothea Bradford, 91, are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Thursday. December 3, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler, with Rev. Lanny Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery in Arp, Texas. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to service in the chapel.
Mrs. Bradford died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Dorothea was born October 24, 1929 in Mart, Texas. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and retired from Amoco Federal Credit Union in Texas City, Texas. Her main interests in life were God, family, and friends; she loved playing cards, dominos and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include: daughter, Debbie Coutorie, League City; son, Steve Bradford, Texas City; granddaughter, Kimberly Simmons, Pasadena; sisters, Mary Ann Smith and Betty Sue Scruggs, Tyler and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Scott Smith, Mike Smith, Brad Gifford, Dustin Wyatt, Blaine Wyatt and Cody Edmonson.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.