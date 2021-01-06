Dorlyn Sue Kersh
TYLER — A funeral mass for Dorlyn Sue Kersh will take place Friday, January 8th at 10 am at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Rev. Hank Lanik officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Kersh passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Tyler. She was born on March 4, 1934 in Beloit, Kansas to the late Joseph and Katherine Thomas Brummer.
Our Mimi loved to cook for her family. She made the best homemade cinnamon rolls and chicken & dumplings. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. One of her favorite activities with grandchildren was making and decorating gingerbread houses for Christmas!
Doryln is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lynn Kersh, her children, Brenda and Lynn Hogan, Brad Kersh, Scott and Kim Kersh , Karla and Cevin Price, Janette and Mitch Johnson, and Debbie Kersh. She was also survived by her 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other close family members. She was preceded in death by her grandson Jeremy Kersh, two sisters and three brothers.
A Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 7th, at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 5-7 pm followed by a Rosary at 7 pm, with Deacon Bill Necessary officiating.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Josh Kersh, Brandon Kersh, Ryan Kersh, Zach Hayes, Lance Price, Matthew Hogan and Jarod Hogan.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701 or the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 841125 Dallas, Texas 75284-1125.
