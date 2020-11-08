Doris Myrtle Johnson

Mrs. Johnson went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She was a special, kind and gentle person loved by all who knew her.
Mrs. Johnson was born on October 17, 1922 to the late John and Myrtle Steele in Whitehouse, Texas. She attended Whitehouse schools and was a beautician. She was a longtime member of Fairwood Methodist Church.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her loving husband Jay Johnson of 74 years, son Freddy Johnson, grandchild Cherish Johnson, brothers J.A. Steele, Tullis Steele, Melvin Steele and sister Ila Johnson. She is survived by her grandchildren Sunshine Wycliff, Michael (J.J.) Johnson, Erica Menera, Elisha Forsyth, and Sarah Willis, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew Robert Johnson and various other nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Rose Butler, Vanessa Tate, Connie Allen, Vikki Sanders and Erica Menera for their comfort, companionship and special care.
