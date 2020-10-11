Doris Massey

Mrs. Massey passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Tyler. She was born November 22, 1925 in Lindale, TX to G.H. and Lura Bartley Pittman.
Doris attended Rose Heights Church in Tyler. Her faithful following of Jesus Christ served as an example to her friends and multiple generations of family. She embraced her role as homemaker and maintained a pristine home and lawn. She took pride in her green-thumb prowess, especially with her favorite plant, the Amaryllis Lily. For the last 20 years, she valued the friendships she made while living in the Homestead community in Tyler. It was evident her family was the most cherished thing in her life, slightly ahead of her weekly trips to the beauty shop and the occasional Whataburger.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnny Massey; her brothers, Riley and James Pittman; and sister, Bonnie Shank.
She is survived by her sisters, Leora Nantz and Janelle Taylor; and daughters (and spouses), Rhonda Parker (Larry) of Tyler, Peggy Newburn (Lanny) of Tyler, and Julie Lippman (Kevin) of Dallas.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Brandon Parker (Melissa) of Tyler; Brooke Parker of Tyler; Alicia Wheeler (Heath) of Cleveland, TN; Heidi Berry (John) of Tyler; Sherry Trump (Brad) of Tyler; and Caroline, Matthew and Andrew Lippman of Dallas; eight great-grandchildren: Emily and Callie Parker, Reagan and Ross Wheeler, Reece and Blake Berry, and Audrey, Logan and Benjamin Trump; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mamaw’s pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.