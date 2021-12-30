Doris Mae (King) Morby
TYLER — Doris Mae (King) Morby, born July 5, 1929, died peacefully in her Tyler home on December 24, 2021 at age 92. Born in Clarksdale, MS to the late Leon T. and Evelyn Mabel (Watts) King, she was the oldest of six children. Moving to Pasadena, TX in high school, she was disappointed that Texas girls basketball was limited to only half court play. In later years, she mentioned her teenage dream of being a women’s college basketball coach! Doris met Glenn Herbert Morby on a blind date in 1949. This December, they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
After raising four children, Doris took up tennis. In her seventies she competed nationally in doubles with her tennis friends. She played board games tirelessly with her 11 grandchildren, but as much as she loved them all, she did not let them win.
With soon-to-be 18 great-grandchildren, this matriarch was treasured and beloved. Neighbors, friends, strangers, and tradesmen were all considered family. Ready to move from this life, Doris and Jesus chose the Christmas season. It’s been a wonderful life!
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, brother William King, and granddaughter, Chelsea Elizabeth Morby. She is survived by her husband Glenn, daughter, Kathy Smith (Steve (Snuf)), and sons, Steve (Kerry), Tim (Joannie), and Greg (Pam). In addition, grandchildren Shannon Michaelis (Derek), Aaron Smith (Elise), Shane Smith (Lindsay), Ginger Ciminello (David), Valerie Morby, Clay Morby, Hilary Cook (Jeffery), Grant Morby (Courtney), Amy Morby, Carter Morby (Emily), and Dawson Morby (Hannah); sisters, Kathryn Fischer, Anne Landry, Sue Fontenot, and brother, Paul King; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Doris will be held on January 22, 1:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.