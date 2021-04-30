Doris M Young
TYLER — Services for Mrs. Doris Marie Battles Young, are scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021 , 1:00 pm at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel . Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Doris Young was born on April 7, 1928 in Tyler, Texas to Jack Battles and Maggie Reese. She departed this life on April 21, 2021. She was affectionately known as “Baby”. She was united in marriage to John Young, he preceded her in death.
She was reared in a Christian home and accepted Christ at an early age and united with Bethlehem Baptist Church, Flint, Texas. She was educated in the Tyler Independent School District. She worked Woldert Canning Company, Lindale. Texas and Sterling Faucet Company in Tyler, Texas until retirement.
She later became a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Mrs. Doris Young leaves to cherish her memory are three sons, Devoe Williams, Reverend Larry G. Williams and Billy W. Williams; three grandsons, three granddaughters, nine great grandsons, three great granddaughters. Two great-great granddaughters and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm. Mask and Social distancing required.
