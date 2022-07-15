Doris M Sanders
TYLER — Services for Mrs. Doris Jean Matlock Sanders of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022, 12 Noon in the Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Mosley, Jr. eulogist. Interment will be held in New Hope Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Doris Sanders was born November 4, 1946 in Whitehouse, Texas. She passed away on July 5, 2022 in Tyler.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1:00-8:00 pm.