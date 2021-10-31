Doris M Morrison
TYLER — Doris Mann Morrison, age 101, passed away on September 11, 2021, at her home in Tyler, TX, in the loving care of her son, Jay. Doris was born in Mena, AR, on January 28, 1920. She was the daughter of Frank and Janet Mann, of McAlester, OK. Doris, the oldest of four daughters, grew up in McAlester, where she lived until about the year 1934, when she moved to Longview, TX, to live with an aunt and uncle. She attended Longview High School and graduated in 1937.
After graduating from high school, Doris began a lifelong career in the dental profession, working as a chairside assistant for several dentists in the Longview area. It was through that association that she met a young Baylor Dental School student, James E. Morrison, from Hawkins, TX. They were married December 28, 1941. They had two sons: James (Jay) E. Morrison Jr., of Tyler, TX; and Marc A. Morrison, of Tyler, TX.
After a divorce, Doris found herself and two sons in Tyler, where she would call “home” until the day of her death. Being an unemployed single parent of two young sons, Doris turned to the only profession she knew: dentistry. So, in about 1955, Doris began working as a dental assistant for Dr. J. Howard Morrison (and wife, June). This career would span the next fifty-two years, transitioning from Dr. J. Howard Morrison to his son, Dr. Jim C. Morrison (and wife Sherry), and would include some three generations of families as patients in that era. It was finally, in 2007, at age 87, that Doris decided to retire. Living only two blocks from the dental office, Doris would continue to pop in occasionally, always checking on the “girls”, the office staff that she still considered part of her brood.
While rearing two sons and helping to manage a dental office were top priorities in her life, the two true loves of Doris’ life were her granddaughters: Jay’s daughter, Stephanie M. Evans (of Mt. Juliet, TN); and Marc’s daughter, Meg M. Pennell (of Tyler, TX).
Stephanie lived some twelve hours away from Tyler, not an ideal situation for a loving grandmother, but “Granny” would not let that deter her. She kept up with all of Stephanie’s activities, and every summer, Christmas, and holiday that allowed it, Granny had a fun-filled stay waiting for Stephanie’s visits. After Stephanie married and moved to Tennessee, having two children of her own (J.D. and Anna Claire Evans), Granny faithfully trekked with Jay to visit them, making her last trip in July of 2021.
Eighteen years after Stephanie was born, Doris got her second granddaughter. Meg enjoyed the benefit of living in the same town as her “Nana”. While Nana was still working, Wednesdays were special days. Nana would pick up Meg from school, then head to Nana’s house for some special oatmeal or cheese soup. Nana made every school event she could to watch whatever Meg was involved in. It was a blessing for Meg and Nana to have those years together, and those memories will be cherished forever.
Doris accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age. She followed that faith with a life-long study of the word of God, through the teaching of Pastor Albert Hill, at Patriots Church in Tyler; and through the audio tapes of R.B. Thieme, Jr., of Berachah Church in Houston, Texas.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her three beloved sisters: Frances Mann, Martha Adams, and Eileen Cannon; two nieces and two nephews; along with her best friend of sixty years, Nina Colvin. She is survived by her two sons: Jay Morrison and Marc Morrison (Ronna), both of Tyler; granddaughter Stephanie Evans (Sean) of Mt. Juliet, TN; granddaughter Meg Pennell (Collin) of Tyler; two great grandchildren: J.D. Evans and Anna Claire Evans, of Mt. Juliet, TN; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A visitation will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the home of Meg Pennell, in Tyler, from 2PM to 4PM. Contact Marc Morrison at 903-530-4834 for address or any questions.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berachah Church, 2815 Sage Road, Houston,, TX 77056.