Doris Louise Acker
TYLER — Graveside services for Doris Louise Acker were held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Gardens, with Rev. David “Took” Martin officiating, under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Mrs. Acker passed away in Tyler on June 7th, 2023 after a brief illness at the age of 96 only 7 weeks shy of her 97th Birthday. She was born in Rusk, Texas on July 24, 1926 to John Henry and Ella Mae Holcomb. Doris married Roland Carrol “Red” Acker in December of 1949. They moved to Tyler in 1953 where they raised their four children and became members of Calvary Baptist Church the corner of Broadway and Bow Street.
Mrs. Acker was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roland Carroll Acker “Red” in 1988; her son, Joe Ed Acker in 1997 and her grandson, Jeff Roland Nash, Sr in 2022.
Mrs. Acker is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Nash & husband, Roger; son, Jim Acker & wife, Hortesia and son, John Acker & wife Susan. Nine Grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Waldie and numerous nieces, nephews, and family and friends. Her two precious four legged companions Daisy and Sassy were constantly at her side and are still waiting anxiously for her return.
Doris had an incredible work ethic which has been passed down to her children and her grandchildren and is now being instilled in her great-grandchildren.
Doris’ amazing career started in her early 30’s when she achieved her Cosmetology License. She and her sister, Betty opened a Beauty Shop on the corner of Glenwood and Bow St in Tyler and that career lasted approximately 21 years. Then she and Red opened the Ship Ahoy Restaurant on W. Erwin St in Tyler. After much success they then founded Red Acker’s Seafood and Steakhouse on E. 5th St in 1972. Then in 1973 their next venture was opening a Resort on Lake Palestine consisting of a BBQ Restaurant, Gas Station, Bait house, RV Park and Motel. Then in 1976, they constructed RED ACKER’S MR. CATFISH, at the Resort which was in operation until 1989. This was a thriving and well known business throughout North East Texas. Doris managed the entire business solely by herself. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed cooking for all the family their favorites such as her apricot fried pies and sweet potato pie. She enjoyed life to the fullest until she became home bound and never once complained. She was always so happy to see family and friends as they would stop by daily to bring food and just visit.
The Acker family is so grateful for all the home health care nurses that helped her get to know our Mother over the past four years. We would also like to thank the team of doctors and nurses of Christus Trinity Mother Frances who went above and beyond to give our Mother the best of care.