Doris June Grigsby Stanley
LINDALE — Doris June Grigsby Stanley, 92, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Tyler after a short illness. She was born on Friday, June 21, 1929, the youngest daughter of John V. and Florence Grigsby in Titus County, Texas.
Doris attended schools in Mt Pleasant, TX and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1946. Shortly afterward, she moved to Tyler and worked briefly at Southwestern Bell Telephone. After raising a family of four children, she began a successful career as an administrator with the US District Court. She managed an office in Texarkana for three years before returning to Tyler and serving until her retirement in 1997. She served as a Precinct Chair for the Smith County Democratic Party, as a Women’s activities director for the AFL-CIO, and as an active member of the League of Women voters.
Our Mother was a beautiful person, kind and considerate to all who met her. Because she cared so much for all people, she was always willing to help those in need. Her smile would light up the room. She was an avid reader and a wonderful cook, especially her desserts and chicken and dressing. She will be remembered with love in our hearts forever.
Doris is survived by son Doug Stanley, son and daughter-in-law Kerry and Retha Stanley, and daughter and son-in-law Jan and Bobby Porter, grandsons Neil and Kerry R. Stanley, granddaughters Shannon Mackay and Natalie Spencer, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Glynne Stanley, daughters-in-law Carol and Lee Stanley, granddaughter Molly Stanley, one brother and six sisters.
Visitation will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will also be held there Monday at 2:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Neil and Kerry R. Stanley, Eddie Dobbins, Jamie Holder, Jack Johnson and Robert Klein.
The family wishes to thank the professional caregivers at Briarcliff Health Center and Hospice of East Texas for their care and devotion to Doris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.