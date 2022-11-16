Doris Jean Riley
HALLSVILLE — Doris Oney Riley was born on October 16th 1950 in Longview Texas to Oscar and Dorthy Oney
Our Mother and Nanny passed away peacefully in her home on November 3rd 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. We take comfort in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life and our father Tony Riley. She was the matriarch of our family and was there when anyone needed her, and she cherished her time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Anthony Riley, Shawn and wife Keli Riley, Jason and wife Darla Riley and Bridgett Riley along with 15 grandkids and 14 great grandkids. She is survived by her brother Jerry Oney, brother Terry and wife Yolanda Oney
She attended Hallsville Highschool, and later returned to Hallsville Elementary where she retired after many years of service and was loved by many coworkers.
We would like to give a special thanks to Brandy Gramse for the care and love that she gave her.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 19th at 10: 30 AM at First Methodist Church 1256 US 80 Hallsville Texas.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service Sat. November 19th. East Texas Funeral Home.