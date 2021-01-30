Doris Jean Allen Snedden
TYLER — Born Doris Jean Allen on September 1, 1927 in Pampa, TX and passed away January 9, 2021 in Tyler, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant LincolnSnedden Jr. (“G. L.” or “Jake”) and her brother Harry Lyle Allen of Spring. Survived by sister Joann Baker, sons Robert and wife Britta, Scott & wife Nancy, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Jean was a graduate of Kilgore High, Kilgore Junior College, and Stephen F. Austin. She was thoughtful and caring with both family and friends, and a long-time member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ennis. In her later years she resided at Atria Willowpark in Tyler, where she was actively involved in their activities and served as an ambassador for new residents.
No services are currently pending. Plans are underway for a celebration of her life to be held in Tyler in late summer of this year. Friends and family who would like to receive future correspondence about this celebration are asked to send an email to snedden2021@gmail.com.
An online memorial may be found at:
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.
